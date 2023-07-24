Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF said on July 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.62 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 25, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.10%, the lowest has been 1.96%, and the highest has been 2.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=171).

The current dividend yield is 4.75 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSMS is 0.04%, an increase of 193.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.59% to 1,929K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Confluence Investment Management holds 294K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSMS by 11.28% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 256K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSMS by 61.79% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 152K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 62.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSMS by 140.37% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 122K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 67.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSMS by 183.03% over the last quarter.

Garrett Investment Advisors holds 83K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSMS by 4.00% over the last quarter.

