Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF said on July 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.53 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 25, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.77%, the lowest has been 4.62%, and the highest has been 7.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=230).

The current dividend yield is 2.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSJQ is 0.31%, an increase of 23.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.15% to 6,694K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Wealth Partners holds 584K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares, representing an increase of 17.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSJQ by 36,786.83% over the last quarter.

Legacy Financial Group holds 546K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares, representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSJQ by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Ironwood Financial holds 425K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares, representing an increase of 13.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSJQ by 5.23% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 393K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing an increase of 28.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSJQ by 28.90% over the last quarter.

SFE Investment Counsel holds 300K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSJQ by 8.58% over the last quarter.

