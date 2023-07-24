Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF said on July 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.55 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 25, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.75%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 2.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=103).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSMP is 0.10%, a decrease of 97.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.74% to 4,386K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 383K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSMP by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Cwm holds 312K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSMP by 114,956.31% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 298K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares, representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSMP by 64.78% over the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 231K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSMP by 10.70% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 193K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing an increase of 19.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSMP by 71.08% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.