Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GOVI

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (Symbol: GOVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.10, changing hands as low as $28.03 per share. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOVI's low point in its 52 week range is $25.71 per share, with $29.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.