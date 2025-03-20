Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GOVI

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (Symbol: GOVI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.98, changing hands as high as $28.09 per share. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOVI's low point in its 52 week range is $26.509 per share, with $29.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.