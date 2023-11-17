Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt (PCY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (Symbol: PCY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.94, changing hands as high as $18.99 per share. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCY's low point in its 52 week range is $17.295 per share, with $20.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.