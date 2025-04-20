INVESCO Earnings Preview: Recent $IVZ Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INVESCO ($IVZ) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,118,514,975 and earnings of $0.39 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $IVZ stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
INVESCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of INVESCO stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,792,913 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,820,119
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,307,849 shares (+409.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,341,200
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,264,551 shares (+38.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,584,351
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,070,823 shares (+132.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,197,986
- SWEDBANK AB removed 2,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,960,000
- CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC added 1,642,645 shares (+2385.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,713,434
- AMUNDI added 1,472,178 shares (+124.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,733,671
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
INVESCO Government Contracts
We have seen $1,800,000 of award payments to $IVZ over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF::OT::IGF: $1,800,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
INVESCO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IVZ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/23/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for INVESCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IVZ forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.