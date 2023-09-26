Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PDP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (Symbol: PDP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.31, changing hands as low as $76.06 per share. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDP's low point in its 52 week range is $66.35 per share, with $82.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.11.

