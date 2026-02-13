Markets
PSL

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.2%

February 13, 2026 — 10:35 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Symbol: PSL) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), which makes up 1.99% of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Symbol: PSL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,835,178 worth of HSY, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HSY:

HSY — last trade: $226.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/21/2025 Kirk Tanner President and CEO 2,000 $185.46 $370,915
11/21/2025 Stacy Taffet Chief Growth Officer 200 $186.19 $37,238
11/24/2025 Natalie Schechtman SVP and CHRO 200 $186.29 $37,258

And Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE), the #22 largest holding among components of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Symbol: PSL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,797,730 worth of ATGE, which represents approximately 1.95% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ATGE is detailed in the table below:

ATGE — last trade: $92.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/04/2025 Michael W. Malafronte Director 1,000 $91.85 $91,850
11/05/2025 Kenneth J. Phelan Director 508 $98.29 $49,931

