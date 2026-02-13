Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Symbol: PSL) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), which makes up 1.99% of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Symbol: PSL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,835,178 worth of HSY, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HSY:
HSY — last trade: $226.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/21/2025
|Kirk Tanner
|President and CEO
|2,000
|$185.46
|$370,915
|11/21/2025
|Stacy Taffet
|Chief Growth Officer
|200
|$186.19
|$37,238
|11/24/2025
|Natalie Schechtman
|SVP and CHRO
|200
|$186.29
|$37,258
And Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE), the #22 largest holding among components of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Symbol: PSL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,797,730 worth of ATGE, which represents approximately 1.95% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ATGE is detailed in the table below:
ATGE — last trade: $92.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/04/2025
|Michael W. Malafronte
|Director
|1,000
|$91.85
|$91,850
|11/05/2025
|Kenneth J. Phelan
|Director
|508
|$98.29
|$49,931
