Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UUP

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (Symbol: UUP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.26, changing hands as low as $28.23 per share. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UUP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UUP's low point in its 52 week range is $25.36 per share, with $30.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.34.
