Is Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (UUP) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 02/20/2007, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (UUP) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Currency ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Invesco, UUP has amassed assets over $386.41 million, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Currency ETFs. UUP seeks to match the performance of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return before fees and expenses.

The Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return is a rules-based index composed solely of long U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts that trade on the ICE futures exchange.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

With one of the more expensive products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.78%.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.48%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

When you look at individual holdings, Nybot Finex United States Dollar Index Future-03-17-2025 (DXH5) accounts for about 99.97% of the fund's total assets, followed by Invesco Government & Agency Portfolio-01-01-2025 (AGPXX) and United States Treasury Bill-05-29-2025 (912797NN3).

The top 10 holdings account for about 199.14% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -0.10% so far this year and is up about 9.32% in the last one year (as of 03/03/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $27.77 and $30.65.

UUP has a beta of -0.22 and standard deviation of 8.32% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 4 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Currency ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy ETF (FTGC) tracks N/A and the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Stratgy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) tracks N/A. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy ETF has $2.42 billion in assets, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Stratgy No K-1 ETF has $4.68 billion. FTGC has an expense ratio of 1.02% and PDBC charges 0.59%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Currency ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (UUP): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Stratgy No K-1 ETF (PDBC): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.