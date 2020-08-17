Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DBC

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund ETF (Symbol: DBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.40, changing hands as high as $13.43 per share. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DBC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.4558 per share, with $16.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.43.

