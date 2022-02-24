Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) at a 52-Week High

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund DBA is probably a suitable pick for investors looking for momentum. DBA hit a 52-week high and is up 29.6% from its 52-week low price of $16.57/share.

Let’s take a look at DBA and its near-term outlook to gauge where it might be headed.

DBA in Focus

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return (DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index ER or Index) plus the interest income from the fund's holdings of primarily US Treasury securities and money market income less the fund's expenses. It has AUM of $1.23 billion and charges an expense ratio of 93 basis points.

Why the Move?

The escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine has sparked a rally in a broad range of commodities. This is true as the tensions have led to constrained supply concerns in an already-tight commodity market. Russia is a major supplier of commodities like energy, metals and agriculture. It is also among the world’s largest suppliers of oil and natural gas. Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of wheat, corn, edible oils and metals like aluminum, nickel, and palladium. A surge in prices of crude, natural gas, grains and metals has already been witnessed. Russia is also one of the world’s largest exporters of fertilizers. This is making funds like DBC an impressive investment option.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 25.50, which gives cues of a further rally.

