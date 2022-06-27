Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DBA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund ETF (Symbol: DBA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.66, changing hands as low as $20.51 per share. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DBA's low point in its 52 week range is $17.60 per share, with $23.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.62.

