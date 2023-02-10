Invesco Cuts Stake in Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP). This represents 15.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.83MM shares and 16.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.61% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Westlake Chemical Partners is $40.95. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $124.95. The average price target represents an increase of 70.61% from its latest reported closing price of $24.00.

The projected annual revenue for Westlake Chemical Partners is $1,673MM, an increase of 7.47%. The projected annual EPS is $2.03, a decrease of 6.84%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westlake Chemical Partners. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLKP is 0.36%, a decrease of 4.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 18,819K shares. The put/call ratio of WLKP is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 4,077K shares representing 11.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,221K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLKP by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 2,503K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,578K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLKP by 52.85% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 800K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EMLP - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 662K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing a decrease of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLKP by 11.98% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 550K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLKP by 39.87% over the last quarter.

Westlake Chemical Partners Declares $0.47 Dividend

On January 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.89 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2023 will receive the payment on February 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $24.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.86%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.90%, the lowest has been 5.96%, and the highest has been 14.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.26 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.86. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Westlake Chemical Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns a 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP's assets include three facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana which process ethane and propane into ethylene, and an ethylene pipeline.

