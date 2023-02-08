Invesco Cuts Stake in Usa Compression Partners (USAC)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.68MM shares of Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC). This represents 17.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.44MM shares and 18.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.61% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Usa Compression Partners is $18.62. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.61% from its latest reported closing price of $21.30.

The projected annual revenue for Usa Compression Partners is $790MM, an increase of 17.16%. The projected annual EPS is $0.21.

Fund Sentiment

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Usa Compression Partners. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.79%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:USAC is 0.3039%, an increase of 4.3780%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 40,102K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 12,626,468 shares representing 12.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 3,780,465 shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,180,689 shares, representing a decrease of 10.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAC by 8.90% over the last quarter.

DIV - Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF holds 875,466 shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 854,154 shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAC by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 851,967 shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873,183 shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAC by 40.24% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 440,962 shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363,806 shares, representing an increase of 17.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAC by 29.03% over the last quarter.

Usa Compression Partners Declares $0.52 Dividend

Usa Compression Partners said on January 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 20, 2023 received the payment on February 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $21.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.86%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 14.21%, the lowest has been 10.01%, and the highest has been 47.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.51 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 8.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

USA Compression Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation's largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications.

