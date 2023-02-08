Invesco Cuts Stake in US Foods Holding (USFD)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of US Foods Holding Corp (USFD). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 15.89MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.33% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.14% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for US Foods Holding is $42.77. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.14% from its latest reported closing price of $37.80.

The projected annual revenue for US Foods Holding is $36,932MM, an increase of 11.30%. The projected annual EPS is $2.71, an increase of 197.64%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 681 funds or institutions reporting positions in US Foods Holding. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.15%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:USFD is 0.4687%, an increase of 18.2965%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 263,413K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 18,932,877 shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 14,928,566 shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,124,202 shares, representing an increase of 12.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 45.63% over the last quarter.

Longview Partners holds 8,307,729 shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,834,940 shares, representing a decrease of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 9.11% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 7,631,985 shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,703,740 shares, representing an increase of 25.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 23.28% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 7,333,932 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,360,291 shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 4.48% over the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

US Foods is one of America's great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 78 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill.

