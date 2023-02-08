Invesco Cuts Stake in uniQure N.V. (QURE)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.22MM shares of uniQure N.V. (QURE). This represents 0.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.37MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 90.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 130.52% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for uniQure N.V. is $52.84. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 130.52% from its latest reported closing price of $22.92.

The projected annual revenue for uniQure N.V. is $201MM, an increase of 226.73%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.27.

Fund Sentiment

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in uniQure N.V.. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:QURE is 0.1898%, an increase of 18.4777%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.19% to 44,995K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,259,886 shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,819,700 shares, representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 6.26% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,007,133 shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,533,573 shares, representing an increase of 15.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 21.24% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,901,929 shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,090,757 shares, representing a decrease of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 21.95% over the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 2,393,311 shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236,370 shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 2.15% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 2,298,826 shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702,240 shares, representing an increase of 25.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 36.07% over the last quarter.

uniQure N.V. Background Information

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases.

