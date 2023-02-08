Invesco Cuts Stake in Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.18MM shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC). This represents 3.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5.55MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.80% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.35% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tenet Healthcare is $66.19. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.35% from its latest reported closing price of $54.54.

The projected annual revenue for Tenet Healthcare is $20,256MM, an increase of 6.39%. The projected annual EPS is $5.79, an increase of 11.58%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 852 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenet Healthcare. This is a decrease of 105 owner(s) or 10.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:THC is 0.3778%, a decrease of 0.0342%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 122,909K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Glenview Capital Management holds 8,099,648 shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,825,671 shares, representing an increase of 15.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 5,543,569 shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,850,349 shares, representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 1.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,219,285 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,169,001 shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 3.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,152,743 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,097,681 shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 3,000,000 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,650,000 shares, representing an increase of 45.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 25.93% over the last quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Background Information

Tenet Healthcare Background Information

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. Tenet Healthcare Corporation also operates Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve.

