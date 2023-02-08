Invesco Cuts Stake in Sunoco (SUN)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.54MM shares of Sunoco LP (SUN). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.32MM shares and 10.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.38% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.13% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunoco is $47.68. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.13% from its latest reported closing price of $47.15.

The projected annual revenue for Sunoco is $20,914MM, a decrease of 15.55%. The projected annual EPS is $4.49, a decrease of 14.95%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunoco. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.02%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SUN is 0.2437%, a decrease of 0.7195%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.01% to 25,253K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 5,481,543 shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 1,919,886 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944,886 shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 5.81% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,512,299 shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921,295 shares, representing a decrease of 27.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 15.75% over the last quarter.

Bowen Hanes holds 600,000 shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 524,110 shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524,710 shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Sunoco Declares $0.83 Dividend

Sunoco said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share ($3.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.83 per share.

At the current share price of $47.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.68%, the lowest has been 6.97%, and the highest has been 24.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.49 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Sunoco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunoco LP is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states as well as re ned product transportation and terminalling assets.

