Invesco Cuts Stake in Suburban Propane Partners (SPH)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.48MM shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH). This represents 3.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.30MM shares and 6.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 42.38% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.17% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Suburban Propane Partners is $17.34. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 10.17% from its latest reported closing price of $15.74.

The projected annual EPS is $2.48, a decrease of 4.09%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Suburban Propane Partners. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SPH is 0.1220%, an increase of 0.5935%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.51% to 17,721K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 1,040,176 shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM GROWTH SERIES - Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Small Cap Fund Class R6 holds 944,054 shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 795,601 shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bowen Hanes holds 725,000 shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 561,985 shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591,483 shares, representing a decrease of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPH by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Declares $0.32 Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners said on January 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 received the payment on February 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $15.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.26%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.85%, the lowest has been 6.69%, and the highest has been 21.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.46%.

Suburban Propane Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations in 41 states.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.