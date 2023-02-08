Invesco Cuts Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.84MM shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Class A (SHLS). This represents 3.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 7.01MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.96% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.45% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is $32.52. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 22.45% from its latest reported closing price of $26.56.

The projected annual revenue for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is $518MM, an increase of 84.95%. The projected annual EPS is $0.64, an increase of 441.73%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SHLS is 0.2422%, an increase of 16.3715%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.82% to 132,470K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,656,427 shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company.

Clearbridge Investments holds 6,229,770 shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,140,240 shares, representing an increase of 17.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 71.47% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,210,830 shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,393,069 shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 34.75% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 3,673,265 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,002,551 shares, representing a decrease of 8.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 81.38% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,503,508 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,073,397 shares, representing a decrease of 16.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 15.07% over the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shoals Technologies Group is the leading manufacturer of balance of systems solutions worldwide. Consistently providing customers with innovative designs and superior quality products, the company has seen exponential growth since its founding in 1996. With over 35 GW of BOS products deployed globally, Shoals maintains a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses, and racking and monitoring solutions. ​

