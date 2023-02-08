Invesco Cuts Stake in Sabre (SABR)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.43MM shares of Sabre Corp (SABR). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 18.67MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.26% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.94% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sabre is $9.22. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 23.94% from its latest reported closing price of $7.44.

The projected annual revenue for Sabre is $3,255MM, an increase of 35.26%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.16.

Fund Sentiment

There are 615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabre. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 6.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SABR is 0.1406%, a decrease of 5.3581%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 368,656K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fundsmith LLP holds 22,732,769 shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,469,835 shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 15,590,538 shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,957,854 shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 14,400,819 shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 10,421,742 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,335,142 shares, representing an increase of 29.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 35.51% over the last quarter.

Oak Hill Advisors holds 10,177,079 shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sabre Declares $0.14 Dividend

Sabre said on February 23, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 19, 2020 received the payment on March 30, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $7.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.06%, the lowest has been 2.11%, and the highest has been 15.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.09 (n=108).

The current dividend yield is 2.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Sabre Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.