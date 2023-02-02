Invesco Cuts Stake in Rocket Companies (RKT)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.14MM shares of Rocket Companies Inc (RKT). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 10.30MM shares and 7.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 40.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.27% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rocket Companies is $7.47. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.27% from its latest reported closing price of $9.73.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Companies is $4,268MM, a decrease of 47.55%. The projected annual EPS is $0.02, a decrease of 97.48%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Companies. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 7.10%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RKT is 0.1017%, a decrease of 5.9789%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.67% to 90,995K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Caledonia Investments Pty holds 9,253,487 shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,312,452 shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 3.42% over the last quarter.

AIM EQUITY FUNDS - Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Fund Class C holds 4,952,653 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,925,187 shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 20.61% over the last quarter.

Technology Crossover Management X holds 4,450,000 shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 4,014,627 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,103,414 shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 6.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,233,354 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,316,945 shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Rocket Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast, and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has 22,000 team members across the United States and Canada. Its flagship company, Rocket Mortgage, has been named to Fortune magazine's list of '100 Best Companies to Work For' for 17 consecutive years.

