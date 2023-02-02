Invesco Cuts Stake in Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.13MM shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN). This represents 3.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 11.84MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 56.68% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.04% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Penn National Gaming is $46.62. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.04% from its latest reported closing price of $35.85.

The projected annual revenue for Penn National Gaming is $6,596MM, an increase of 3.25%. The projected annual EPS is $2.02, an increase of 36.63%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 983 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penn National Gaming. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 4.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PENN is 0.1666%, a decrease of 5.9140%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 153,493K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bamco holds 8,570,356 shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,694,310 shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 10.33% over the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 7,500,000 shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500,000 shares, representing an increase of 53.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 121.14% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 6,917,553 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,213,931 shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 3.70% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 4,975,000 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,075,000 shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,944,996 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375,551 shares, representing an increase of 92.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 1,118.33% over the last quarter.

PENN Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Its wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

