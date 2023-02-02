Invesco Cuts Stake in Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.65MM shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.70MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.48% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.01% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Olympic Steel is $35.19. The forecasts range from a low of $34.84 to a high of $36.22. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.01% from its latest reported closing price of $46.31.

The projected annual revenue for Olympic Steel is $2,106MM, a decrease of 20.96%. The projected annual EPS is $2.23, a decrease of 77.00%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olympic Steel. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ZEUS is 0.0697%, an increase of 2.4135%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 10,152K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 701,656 shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652,196 shares, representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 399,567 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 381,041 shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 0.66% over the last quarter.

XSVM - Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF holds 382,574 shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364,267 shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 4.56% over the last quarter.

IFRA - iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds 374,585 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320,965 shares, representing an increase of 14.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 18.30% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 325,553 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306,670 shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 81.73% over the last quarter.

Olympic Steel Declares $0.09 Dividend

Olympic Steel said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $46.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.60%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 1.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Olympic Steel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company's CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 36 facilities in North America.

