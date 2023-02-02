Invesco Cuts Stake in MIND C.T.I. (MNDO)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.61MM shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (MNDO). This represents 3.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 1.22MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 49.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in MIND C.T.I.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MNDO is 0.0359%, a decrease of 32.6202%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.67% to 3,297K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 609,450 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 901,450 shares, representing a decrease of 47.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDO by 27.04% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 353,661 shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 456,254 shares, representing a decrease of 29.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDO by 24.68% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 193,207 shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 77,287 shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 72,108 shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIND C.T.I. Declares $0.26 Dividend

MIND C.T.I. said on March 10, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.26 per share. Shareholders of record as of March 23, 2022 received the payment on April 6, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $2.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.26%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.98%, the lowest has been 7.49%, and the highest has been 14.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.85 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.94. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Mind C.T.I Background Information

MIND CTI Ltd. is a leading provider of convergent end-to-end billing and customer care product based solutions for service providers as well as unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions for enterprises. The Company provides a complete range of billing applications for any business model (license, managed service or complete outsourced billing service) for Wireless, Wireline, Cable, IP Services and Quad-play carriers worldwide.

