Invesco Cuts Stake in Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.23MM shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB). This represents 4.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.28MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.68% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.06% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mesa Laboratories is $202.30. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.06% from its latest reported closing price of $196.30.

The projected annual revenue for Mesa Laboratories is $232MM, an increase of 4.12%. The projected annual EPS is $0.55.

Fund Sentiment

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mesa Laboratories. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.87%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MLAB is 0.1321%, a decrease of 19.9515%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 6,313K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 574,783 shares representing 10.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 488,135 shares, representing an increase of 15.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 32.89% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 365,497 shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 368,614 shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 30.51% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 325,555 shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354,756 shares, representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 32.46% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 251,180 shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277,471 shares, representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 31.33% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 208,452 shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202,370 shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 26.21% over the last quarter.

Mesa Laboratories Declares $0.16 Dividend

Mesa Laboratories said on January 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $196.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.29%, the lowest has been 0.19%, and the highest has been 0.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.07 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.86. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Mesa Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mesa Labs is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of critical quality control solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, medical device, industrial safety, environmental, and food and beverage industries. Mesa offers products and services through four divisions (Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, Instruments and Continuous Monitoring) to help its customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

