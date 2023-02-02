Invesco Cuts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.92MM shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP). This represents 3.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 10.72MM shares and 5.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.07% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.77% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magellan Midstream Partners is $58.00. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 7.77% from its latest reported closing price of $53.82.

The projected annual revenue for Magellan Midstream Partners is $3,110MM, a decrease of 1.23%. The projected annual EPS is $4.94, a decrease of 4.47%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 748 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magellan Midstream Partners. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.91%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MMP is 0.6058%, a decrease of 4.5257%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 151,959K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 13,677,411 shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,919,283 shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMP by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 13,172,783 shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,986,921 shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMP by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,849,367 shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,720,308 shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMP by 9.90% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 7,147,831 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 6,430,838 shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,451,155 shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMP by 44.20% over the last quarter.

Magellan Midstream Partners Declares $1.05 Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share ($4.19 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.05 per share.

At the current share price of $53.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.87%, the lowest has been 5.30%, and the highest has been 14.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.72 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.79. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Magellan Midstream Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil.

