Invesco Cuts Stake in Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.07MM shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.48MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.10% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lions Gate Entertainment is $10.28. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.10% from its latest reported closing price of $8.93.

The projected annual revenue for Lions Gate Entertainment is $3,764MM, an increase of 5.01%. The projected annual EPS is $-8.91.

Fund Sentiment

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lions Gate Entertainment. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LGF.A is 0.2114%, a decrease of 8.8991%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 80,076K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mhr Fund Management holds 19,256,281 shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 3,725,000 shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,015,301 shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,661,822 shares, representing an increase of 17.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGF.A by 0.88% over the last quarter.

PEJ - Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF holds 1,749,847 shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057,351 shares, representing a decrease of 74.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGF.A by 24.26% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,568,391 shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458,220 shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGF.A by 59.20% over the last quarter.

Lions Gate Entertainment Declares $0.09 Dividend

Lions Gate Entertainment said on September 17, 2018 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 27, 2018 received the payment on November 8, 2018. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $8.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.63%, the lowest has been 1.21%, and the highest has been 2.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=48).

The current dividend yield is 7.91 standard deviations above the historical average.

Lions Gate Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Combining the STARZ premium global subscription platform with world-class motion picture and television studio operations, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) brings a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and the largest collection of film and television franchises in the independent media space. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for the audiences it serves worldwide

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.