Invesco Cuts Stake in Global Partners (GLP)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.96MM shares of Global Partners LP (GLP). This represents 14.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.80MM shares and 17.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.10% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Partners is $35.70. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.10% from its latest reported closing price of $38.02.

The projected annual revenue for Global Partners is $17,969MM, a decrease of 3.09%. The projected annual EPS is $3.23, a decrease of 63.90%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Partners. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 17.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GLP is 0.1699%, a decrease of 3.8792%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 15,362K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 3,883,735 shares representing 11.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,933,735 shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLP by 7.81% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 1,842,644 shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pallas Capital Advisors holds 1,403,238 shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,382,449 shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLP by 7.30% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 177,958 shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184,263 shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLP by 85.77% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 161,680 shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193,521 shares, representing a decrease of 19.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLP by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Global Partners Declares $0.62 Dividend

Global Partners said on October 25, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 7, 2022 received the payment on November 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $38.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.58%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.91%, the lowest has been 7.01%, and the highest has been 24.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.67 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Global Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With approximately 1,550 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global Partners is one of the region's largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'GLP.'

