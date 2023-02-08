Invesco Cuts Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V. (FMX)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.78MM shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V. (FMX). This represents 0.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 115.90MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 94.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.75% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V. is $104.41. The forecasts range from a low of $81.28 to a high of $167.33. The average price target represents an increase of 25.75% from its latest reported closing price of $83.03.

The projected annual revenue for Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V. is $729,193MM, an increase of 14.07%. The projected annual EPS is $10.12, an increase of 35.62%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FMX is 0.6774%, an increase of 13.2304%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.83% to 122,682K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,085,710 shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,499,110 shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 30.96% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,293,980 shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,910,812 shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 29.87% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 16,733,045 shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,814,245 shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 26.13% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 10,828,176 shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,373,495 shares, representing an increase of 22.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 27.72% over the last quarter.

EWW - iShares MSCI Mexico ETF holds 10,271,210 shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,445,810 shares, representing an increase of 8.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Background Information

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., doing business as FEMSA, is a Mexican multinational beverage and retail company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. It operates the largest independent Coca-Cola bottling group in the world and the largest convenience store chain in Mexico.

