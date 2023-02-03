Invesco Cuts Stake in EPR Properties (EPR)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.78MM shares of EPR Properties (EPR). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 6.37MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.48% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for EPR Properties is $44.59. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 2.48% from its latest reported closing price of $43.51.

The projected annual revenue for EPR Properties is $566MM, a decrease of 10.39%. The projected annual EPS is $2.55, an increase of 23.55%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 676 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPR Properties. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EPR is 0.1852%, an increase of 0.5987%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 67,289K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,399,798 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,438,581 shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 14.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,252,782 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,213,750 shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 18.95% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,188,913 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148,920 shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 21.78% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,904,625 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891,066 shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 19.75% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,658,935 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685,115 shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 64.24% over the last quarter.

EPR Properties Declares $0.28 Dividend

EPR Properties said on January 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.28 per share ($3.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $43.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.58%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.02%, the lowest has been 5.67%, and the highest has been 26.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.58 (n=176).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

EPR Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. The company focuses on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. The company has nearly $6.5 billion in total investments across 44 states. EPR Properties adheres to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. The company believe its focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

