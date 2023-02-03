Invesco Cuts Stake in EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28.23MM shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 39.07MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 27.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.50% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for EnLink Midstream is $14.17. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 10.50% from its latest reported closing price of $12.82.

The projected annual revenue for EnLink Midstream is $11,207MM, an increase of 15.00%. The projected annual EPS is $0.72, an increase of 36.67%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in EnLink Midstream. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.80%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ENLC is 0.5722%, an increase of 12.7679%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 317,320K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 47,913,781 shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,405,044 shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 26.82% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 46,313,918 shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,705,457 shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 2.37% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 21,282,821 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chickasaw Capital Management holds 14,613,913 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,900,146 shares, representing a decrease of 15.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 24.45% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 12,015,677 shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,551,806 shares, representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 2.15% over the last quarter.

EnLink Midstream Declares $0.11 Dividend

EnLink Midstream said on October 18, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.45 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 27, 2022 received the payment on November 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $12.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.25%, the lowest has been 3.47%, and the highest has been 70.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.94 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.40%.

Enlink Midstream Background Information

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Its purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for its employees, customers, and investors.

