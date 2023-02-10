Invesco Cuts Stake in Burford Capital (BUR)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.31MM shares of Burford Capital Limited (BUR). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 12.42MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.21% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Burford Capital is $14.93. The forecasts range from a low of $12.33 to a high of $17.56. The average price target represents an increase of 81.21% from its latest reported closing price of $8.24.

The projected annual revenue for Burford Capital is $474MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burford Capital. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUR is 0.51%, a decrease of 9.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 89,805K shares. The put/call ratio of BUR is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 10,820K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,976K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 85.35% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 10,528K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,349K shares, representing a decrease of 7.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 39.03% over the last quarter.

Banque Pictet & Cie holds 7,648K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pictet North America Advisors holds 7,648K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bayberry Capital Partners holds 4,740K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,220K shares, representing an increase of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 22.42% over the last quarter.

Burford Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation financeand risk management, asset recoveryand a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, and it works with law firms and clients around the world from its principal offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney.

