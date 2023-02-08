Invesco Cuts Stake in Bit Digital (BTBT)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.15MM shares of Bit Digital Inc (BTBT). This represents 0.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.98MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 96.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.84% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bit Digital is $2.04. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 37.84% from its latest reported closing price of $1.48.

The projected annual revenue for Bit Digital is $34MM, a decrease of 9.59%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bit Digital. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 18.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BTBT is 0.3055%, an increase of 5.8680%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 44.72% to 8,142K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

BKCH - Global X Blockchain ETF holds 1,736,900 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538,096 shares, representing an increase of 69.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 170.38% over the last quarter.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 1,204,566 shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 752,728 shares, representing an increase of 37.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 29.94% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 784,643 shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529,843 shares, representing an increase of 32.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 39.65% over the last quarter.

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 752,728 shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709,819 shares, representing a decrease of 127.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 69.92% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 736,618 shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065,394 shares, representing a decrease of 44.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 62.70% over the last quarter.

Bit Digital Background Information

Bit Digital Background Information

Bit Digital Inc. is the Bitcoin company dedicated to integrating resources globally for bitcoin and bitcoin mining. It commenced bitcoin mining in early 2020 and currently operates 2,253.5 PH/S of Bitcoin Hash Rate across the entire Bitcoin network, making it one of the largest bitcoin mining companies listed on NASDAQ.

