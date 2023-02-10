Invesco Cuts Stake in BeiGene (BGNE)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 35.68MM shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE). This represents 2.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 39.03MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.58% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.13% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for BeiGene is $440.79. The forecasts range from a low of $348.71 to a high of $588.60. The average price target represents an increase of 77.13% from its latest reported closing price of $248.85.

The projected annual revenue for BeiGene is $14,328MM, an increase of 1,046.42%. The projected annual EPS is -$12.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in BeiGene. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 6.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGNE is 0.57%, an increase of 6.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 72,144K shares. The put/call ratio of BGNE is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 11,669K shares representing 11.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,456K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,365K shares, representing a decrease of 10.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGNE by 4.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,190K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,742K shares, representing a decrease of 6.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGNE by 4.20% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,591K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,804K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGNE by 13.43% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 5,472K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BeiGene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BeiGene is a biotechnology company that specializes in the development of drugs for cancer treatment. BeiGene has developed several pharmaceuticals, including tislelizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor, and zanubrutinib.

