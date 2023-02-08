Invesco Cuts Stake in Bakkt Holdings Inc - (BKKT)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.09MM shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc - Class A (BKKT). This represents 0.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.49MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 97.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.16% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bakkt Holdings Inc - is $2.47. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.41. The average price target represents an increase of 35.16% from its latest reported closing price of $1.83.

The projected annual revenue for Bakkt Holdings Inc - is $81MM, an increase of 53.31%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.66.

Fund Sentiment

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bakkt Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BKKT is 0.2082%, an increase of 37.8373%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.19% to 25,748K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,805,265 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,675,400 shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 21.95% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,466,251 shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,423,248 shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 16.64% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,460,358 shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556,434 shares, representing an increase of 61.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 201.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,406,861 shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,176,619 shares, representing an increase of 16.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 34.44% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,319,877 shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391,096 shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 11.57% over the last quarter.

Bakkt Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bakkt Trust Company LLC, a subsidiary of Bakkt Holdings, LLC, is chartered as a New York limited purpose trust company, authorized to custody digital assets, including bitcoin and is a qualified custodian under applicable laws.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.