Invesco Cuts Stake in American Superconductor (AMSC)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.01MM shares of American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC). This represents 3.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.07MM shares and 7.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 51.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.13% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Superconductor is $10.46. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 59.13% from its latest reported closing price of $6.57.

The projected annual revenue for American Superconductor is $107MM, an increase of 4.46%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.91.

Fund Sentiment

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Superconductor. This is a decrease of 75 owner(s) or 34.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMSC is 0.0957%, an increase of 24.8002%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.95% to 15,597K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

AWM Investment holds 1,784,192 shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511,497 shares, representing an increase of 15.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 3.67% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,522,305 shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826,600 shares, representing an increase of 45.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 71.05% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 1,491,370 shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 1,139,371 shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096,149 shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 2.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 682,048 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 706,925 shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 14.96% over the last quarter.

American Superconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world's demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy™. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec™ Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company's solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.