Invesco Cuts Stake in Acacia Research (ACTG)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.09MM shares of Acacia Research Corp (ACTG). This represents 0.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.59MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 96.63% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.63% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acacia Research is $8.16. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 96.63% from its latest reported closing price of $4.15.

The projected annual revenue for Acacia Research is $60MM, a decrease of 44.97%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.04.

Fund Sentiment

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acacia Research. This is a decrease of 76 owner(s) or 34.55%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ACTG is 0.1189%, an increase of 22.0553%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.67% to 24,053K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 2,500,000 shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 1,913,886 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821,153 shares, representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACTG by 2.00% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,801,195 shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,740,800 shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,995,698 shares, representing a decrease of 14.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACTG by 16.44% over the last quarter.

Formidable Asset Management holds 1,695,131 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,941,220 shares, representing a decrease of 14.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACTG by 9.22% over the last quarter.

Acacia Research Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1993, Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) invests in Intellectual Property Assets and partners with inventors and patent owners to realize the financial value in their patented inventions. Acacia bridges the gap between invention and application, facilitating efficiency and delivering monetary rewards to the patent owner.

