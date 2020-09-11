Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that VTA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.27, the dividend yield is 9.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VTA was $9.27, representing a -20.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.73 and a 56.6% increase over the 52 week low of $5.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VTA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.