Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that VTA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of VTA was $10.9, representing a -7.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.73 and a 84.13% increase over the 52 week low of $5.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VTA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VTA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VTA as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 6.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VTA at 4.3%.

