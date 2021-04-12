Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 13, 2021

Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that VTA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.53, the dividend yield is 7.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VTA was $11.53, representing a -0.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.56 and a 43.66% increase over the 52 week low of $8.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VTA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VTA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VTA as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 12.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VTA at 4.31%.

