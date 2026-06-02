Invesco Completes Canadian Fund Sale as CI GAM Expands Scale

Invesco IVZ completed the transfer of its Canadian fund management business to CI Global Asset Management (CI GAM), marking the close of a deal that significantly reshapes the Canadian investment fund landscape.



The transaction, initially announced in January 2026, involves management agreements tied to Invesco’s Canadian fund lineup, which oversees approximately C$27 billion in assets. With the deal now finalized, CI GAM has assumed management responsibilities for 98 mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that were previously operated by Invesco Canada.

IVZ Maintains Presence Through Partnership

Although management of the funds has shifted to CI GAM, Invesco will continue to play an important role through a long-term strategic partnership between the two firms. Under a sub-advisory arrangement, Invesco affiliates will keep providing portfolio management services for 61 funds representing roughly C$13 billion in assets.



The arrangement is designed to maintain continuity for investors by preserving the investment management approach of those funds while allowing CI GAM to oversee their administration and distribution.

CI GAM Gains Scale Following IVZ Transaction

The acquisition boosts CI GAM’s total assets under management (AUM) to approximately C$175 billion, strengthening its standing in Canada’s investment fund industry.



The company has said that the addition broadens its investment capabilities and enhances its product lineup with a wider range of strategies, including an expanded ETF offering.

IVZ Eyes Growth Opportunities

Invesco remains focused on serving Canadian investors through its global investment offerings and sees potential opportunities arising from its ongoing relationship with CI GAM. The companies indicated that the partnership could eventually lead to the joint development of investment solutions tailored to the Canadian wealth market.



Before the transaction closed, investors in the affected funds approved the manager changes during meetings held in April 2026. CI GAM also plans to rebrand 37 funds under the CI name around July 31, 2026, with additional details expected in a forthcoming announcement.

Invesco’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

IVZ shares have rallied 13.2% over the past six months, outpacing the industry’s 9% decline.



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At present, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Acquisitions by Other Finance Firms

Last month, Hancock Whitney HWC agreed to acquire OFB Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of One Florida Bank, in an all-cash transaction valued at $377.6 million. The deal marks a strategic expansion for HWC into the Orlando market, one of the fastest-growing large metro areas in the United States.



The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Hancock Whitney’s GAAP earnings, excluding one-time costs. The company projects high-single-digit earnings accretion, $15.8 million in cost savings, a CET1 ratio of 11.4% at close (expected in third-quarter 2026) and a 2027 pro-forma ROTCE of 16.3%.



KKR & Co. Inc. KKR completed the acquisition of Arctos Partners, a premier institutional investor in professional sports franchise stakes globally and a provider of asset management solutions for sponsors.



The buyout is part of KKR’s strategy to expand its alternative investment platform through sports investing, GP solutions and secondaries capabilities, while strengthening its sourcing and origination engine across private markets.

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Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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