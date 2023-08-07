Invesco China Technology (CQQQ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco China Technology ETF (Symbol: CQQQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.39, changing hands as low as $41.89 per share. Invesco China Technology shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CQQQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CQQQ's low point in its 52 week range is $29.86 per share, with $51.1911 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.15.
Also see: NTSE Dividend History
DSW Historical Stock Prices
IRG Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.