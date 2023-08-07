Invesco China Technology (CQQQ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco China Technology ETF (Symbol: CQQQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.39, changing hands as low as $41.89 per share. Invesco China Technology shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CQQQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CQQQ's low point in its 52 week range is $29.86 per share, with $51.1911 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.15.

