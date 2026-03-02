Invesco China Technology Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CQQQ

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco China Technology ETF (Symbol: CQQQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.17, changing hands as low as $50.20 per share. Invesco China Technology shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CQQQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CQQQ's low point in its 52 week range is $35.62 per share, with $61.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.79.

