Invesco CEF Income Composite Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PCEF

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (Symbol: PCEF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.81, changing hands as high as $19.97 per share. Invesco CEF Income Composite shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCEF's low point in its 52 week range is $18.30 per share, with $20.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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