Invesco Capital Management LLC - PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury ProShares 2x Shares (TBT) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Invesco Capital Management LLC - PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury ProShares 2x Shares said on June 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.37 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $29.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.44%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 5.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.03 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Capital Management LLC - PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury ProShares 2x Shares. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 10.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBT is 0.16%, a decrease of 48.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.76% to 4,381K shares. The put/call ratio of TBT is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 980K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBT by 62.01% over the last quarter.

Ardsley Advisory Partners holds 600K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of America holds 499K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 89.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBT by 89.33% over the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 265K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing a decrease of 32.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBT by 49.14% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 263K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares, representing a decrease of 262.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBT by 82.42% over the last quarter.

