Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF said on July 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.53 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 25, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.77%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 5.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.03 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRIG is 0.85%, a decrease of 21.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.60% to 25,704K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 7,575K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,773K shares, representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRIG by 90.14% over the last quarter.

AIM GROWTH SERIES (INVESCO GROWTH SERIES) - Invesco Oppenheimer Portfolio Series: Moderate Investor Fund Class C holds 3,508K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,331K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRIG by 2.39% over the last quarter.

AIM GROWTH SERIES (INVESCO GROWTH SERIES) - Invesco Oppenheimer Portfolio Series: Conservative Investor Fund Class R6 holds 1,821K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares, representing an increase of 22.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRIG by 27.41% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 964K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRIG by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Vectors Research Management holds 948K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRIG by 100,952.02% over the last quarter.

