Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF said on August 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.17 per share ($2.05 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 22, 2023 will receive the payment on August 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.87%, the lowest has been 8.30%, and the highest has been 19.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.13 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBWD is 0.04%, an increase of 22.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.28% to 4,541K shares. The put/call ratio of KBWD is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 503K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares, representing an increase of 11.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBWD by 10.26% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 459K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBWD by 66.10% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 375K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBWD by 71.54% over the last quarter.

Gradient Investments holds 274K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBWD by 6.08% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 150K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBWD by 17.99% over the last quarter.

